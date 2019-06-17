Pulaski County home destroyed following Monday morning storm

A man is without a home in Pulaski County after strong storms moved through the area early Monday morning.

Photo: Bronston Fire Department

Bronston Fire Chief David Gross says the department received a call around 2 a.m. Monday of a person possibly trapped inside a home on Ky. 790.

When crews arrived, a large tree was on top of a mobile home, blocking the front entrance. Crews had to remove debris to get to a backdoor and let the man out of the house. He was unharmed.

While assessing the damage, crews took other precautions to make sure the property is safe.

"We wanted to make sure the homeowner is safe, and then we turned the electric off to keep it from catching fire because it was still raining this morning when we got here, and we just blocked it off so no one can go in," Gross said.

The person inside is finding another place to live, as the mobile home is a complete loss.