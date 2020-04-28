Pulaski County mother donates face masks to essential workers

A Pulaski County woman has a buy-one-give-one face mask special.

Kayla Vinsant has an online store where she sells t-shirts and other apparel. She was inspired to make masks for essential workers when she was out running errands and saw many workers didn't have one.

Members of her community pitched in to donate fabric and elastic when materials started running low.

Vinsant gives one masks away to an essential worker for every mask she sells, but she doesn't make any money herself.

“I still don’t want to make a profit off of what is going on even if they are mandatory," she said.

Vinsant said she expects demand to grow by May 11, when people will be required to wear masks in public. She will offer the masks to employees at different places when she’s out and about.