Pulaski County schools honor the class of 2020 with drive in graduation

High schools across the country are being innovative to celebrate the class of 2020.

Pulaski County Schools are honoring its grads with a drive in graduation.

Pulaski County and Southwestern High School students and families will tune in, and settle in for a movie eighteen years in the making.

Before the special screening, students will report to school at a designated time to pick up their caps and gowns and diploma covers.

Then, they’ll meet their principal from a distance after he reads their name and accomplishments.

Superintendent Patrick Richardson says he hopes the class of 2020 is the first and last group that has to do this.

"I know an in-person graduation would’ve meant a whole lot to them and we’re still open to that, and I feel like if the restrictions are lifted and we have 1,000-1,500 people and we could do that, I would be open to that," said Pulaski County School Superintendent Patrick Richardson.

Southwestern High School will hold its graduation on May 29 and Pulaski County High School will celebrate the next day. There is one car allowed per student, but the ceremonies will be live-streamed.