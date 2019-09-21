Pulaski County teen killed in crash

A release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a teen died from his injuries after a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to the 4900 block of HWY 328 just before 11 p.m. Investigators say when they arrived they found a Ford pickup truck that had run off the road, hitting a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, 17-year-old Christopher Guillen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Chief Deputy Coroner.

According to deputies, Guillen was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not considered a factor in the wreck.

An investigation is ongoing.

