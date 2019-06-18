Pulaski County woman accused of stealing more than $10K from business arrested in Ohio

Authorities say a Pulaski County woman accused of stealing a large sum of money from a business and setting it on fire was arrested in Ohio.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says Norma Jean Walker, 56, of Nancy was arrested in Winchester, Ohio following a June 17 burglary case at Henderson Fuel.

Jean is accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the business before igniting materials inside on fire. The building suffered minor damage.

Walker is charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree arson and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.

Walker is currently in the Brown County, Ohio jail where her bond is set at $75,000. She is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.