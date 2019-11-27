Pulaski County woman severely burned after house fire

A Pulaski County woman has severe injuries after a house fire.

It happened at a home on KY-80 in the Nancy community late Saturday night.

The assistant fire chief says a family of four lived in the home.

Investigators say a man and two children got out of the home. A woman made it out too, but she thought her children were still inside.

Firefighters say ran back into the home and that's when her nightgown caught fire.

The woman suffered severe burns and was taken to a Louisville hospital, firefighters said.

Firefighters don't know what caused the fire, but they think it may have started in the kitchen.

We do not know the woman's name or her condition.

The home is likely a total loss even though it's still standing.