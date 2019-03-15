Puppy deemed a ‘miracle’ after surviving train collision in Ohio

Medical staff members and animal rescuers are calling a puppy a miracle after he was hit by a train in Hamilton but somehow survived the incident.

Someone found the three-month-old puppy severely injured near railroad tracks in Hamilton on Wednesday and contacted the Animal Friends Humane Society. Humane society staffers then took the puppy to the Care Center on East Kemper Road in Cincinnati. Veterinarians there believe the puppy was hit by a train.

The trauma, vets said, caused the pup to lose both of his back legs and part of his tail. Soon, surgeons will remove his left eye, which was also damaged.

“It is very surprising, especially being such a little dog, that he survived what he’s been through so far,” said Dr. Marlo Perich, with the Care Center. “He’s really, really lucky for not bleeding out.”

Dr. Perich said they do not know how long the dog laid by the tracks, but they know he is a fighter. Despite being on fluids and pain medication for his injuries, Dr. Perich said the puppy’s spirits are high. He has been eating, drinking and even showing love to personnel.

“He’s giving kisses and really excited about his food and everything," said Dr. Perich. "He’s probably going to be a really good dog.”

Though the puppy is just starting down the road to rehabilitation, Dr. Perich is hopeful that he will find a forever home that will work well with his special needs.

“He’s probably not a candidate for prosthetics. We did look into that as a potential option," said Dr. Perich. "He’s not going to have legs to walk on. A lot of those dogs can have a really great life just being in a (wheelchair).”

The puppy’s strength and determination to survive inspired rescuers with the humane society to name him appropriately. His name is now Trooper.

“Helps with the bad days, when we have cases like this that get us through and know that we’re really making a difference for these guys," said Dr. Perich.

The humane society is accepting donations to help cover the cost of Trooper’s medical care. If you would like to donate, you can learn more through the society’s website. Rescuers are also asking for information on Trooper’s owners. If you know anything, contact the shelter at 513-867-5727.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.