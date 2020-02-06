Puppy in crime: Deputies take man, dog into custody in theft

A Florida man and his furry “accomplice” were taken into custody by authorities who said the man shoplifted from a store.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Logan Wilson was arrested Wednesday and charged with petit theft and possession of meth.

Deputies say Wilson admitted to stealing $259 worth of items from Bass Pro Shops. Deputies also took Wilson's puppy into custody.

Deputies say they took care of the “cutest accomplice” before handing him over to Hillsborough County Animal Services. The puppy has been pre-adopted if the owner doesn't claim it. It's unclear whether Wilson has an attorney.