Q&A | The why behind the decision to air President Trump’s rally

Many of our viewers asked today about WKYT and WYMT’s decisions to carry President Donald Trump’s rally at Rupp Arena live on the air on the eve of Kentucky’s contentious governor’s election.

“WKYT and WYMT are committed to covering this election in the same we approach every news story: with accuracy, fairness, and integrity,” said WKYT General Manager Jeff Anderson. “Having a President visit our viewing area is an event that we would cover regardless of which party occupies the White House. As in other communities across the country, President Trump’s rallies are a significant news event because of the turnout of supporters and protesters along with the impact a presidential visit has on the community. Because we recognized President Trump’s rally would include his endorsement of Gov. Matt Bevin, WKYT offered Attorney General Andy Beshear the opportunity to talk with us immediately before or after the rally to share his thoughts about the governor’s race.”

Ahead of live coverage of the President’s rally, WKYT will air the one-on-one interview with Beshear as he makes his final campaign appearances.

WKYT’s Hillary Thornton is on the campaign trail with Beshear as he campaigns in western Kentucky and talked with him about the race and the national attention it is garnering.

Beshear, the son of Kentucky's last Democratic governor, is stressing issues like pay raises for teachers and access to health care as he makes his final push for votes.

Bevin is promoting his conservative credentials on abortion and gun rights and has tried to shift attention to national issues by condemning efforts to impeach Trump.

The Monday evening rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington reinforces one of Bevin's main campaign themes - his alliance with Trump.