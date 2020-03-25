UPDATE: Tsunami watch for Hawaii lifted after north Pacific quake

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck in the northern Pacific and forecasters said tsunami waves were possible for the nearest shores.

A brief tsunami watch for Hawaii was canceled.

The quake struck south-southeast of Severo on Russia's far eastern Kuril Islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially warned hazardous waves were possible in parts of the Kurils but revised the forecast later.

It said based on further analysis that waves of less than 30 centimeters (a foot) above tide level were possible in the northern Pacific.