Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway set for July 12

NASCAR announced on Thursday afternoon that the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway will be held on July 12 at 2:30.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, all July 2020 NASCAR races in Sparta will be held without fans.

“I would like to thank Governor Andy Beshear, Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins and Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack for working in collaboration with NASCAR and Kentucky Speedway to assure this year’s race weekend takes place in a way that protects the safety of participants and the community,” said Mark Simendinger, executive vice president and general manager, Kentucky Speedway.

“We are excited to take our turn as NASCAR leads the sports world back to live events. And what a turn we have by showcasing four races in four days.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series, featuring the Kentucky 200 and the Alsco 300, will kick off the quadruple NASCAR National Series race weekend with a doubleheader to be held under the lights, Thursday and Friday July 9 – 10.

Both Xfinity Series races are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. and will air live on FS1 and PRN / Sirius XM NASCAR radio.

Also included on NASCAR’s revised event schedule is the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series rescheduled for Saturday, July 11 at 1 p.m. The race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN / Sirius XM NASCAR radio.