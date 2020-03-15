Quarantined Owensboro couple on their way back home

An Owensboro couple who had been stranded on the Grand Princess cruise ship say they will be coming home Sunday.

WFIE reports that Chris Hall and his wife Nikki were two of more than 1,000 passengers that had been quarantined aboard the vessel after possible cases of COVID-19 were reported last month.

At least 21 people on the ship tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The two got off the ship Thursday afternoon and were then taken to Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia for quarantine there.

The couple hopes state health officials will allow them to self-quarantine from home.

