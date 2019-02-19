Quarles campaign offers contest for green whoopee cushion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican agriculture commissioner is giving away a green whoopee cushion to highlight his opposition to the "Green New Deal" pushed by Democrats in Congress.

Ryan Quarles is running for a second term as Kentucky's commissioner of agriculture in 2019. Last week, his campaign announced it would hold a contest to give away a green whoopee cushion to draw attention to what he says are the anti-agriculture messages pushed by Democrats.

The "Green New Deal" pushed by some Democrats in Congress is a plan to combat climate change. An early draft of a FAQ about the plan mentioned getting rid of "farting cows." A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the quip was meant to be ironic.

