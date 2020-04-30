Queen and Adam Lambert honor global COVID-19 'Champions'

The remaining members of Queen and singer Adam Lambert have a message for workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight: “You Are the Champions.”

Brian May, Roger Taylor and Lambert recently gathered virtually to record a new version of the Queen classic, “We Are the Champions” that is directed at caregivers and others on the front in the fight against the coronavirus.

“You Are the Champions” was released early Friday on all streaming and download services, with proceeds going to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. May, Taylor and Lambert tell The Associated Press the song is one way they felt they could do some good for the world.

