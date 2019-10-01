Questions raised about why hydrant didn't work in Madison County apartment fire

A fire at Richmond Manor Apartments left several people out of their homes on Monday afternoon, and many were wondering in the immediate aftermath why the nearby fire hydrant didn't work.

The fire hydrant closest to Richmond Manor Apartments didn't work. (WKYT)

The fire heavily damaged at least six units. Firefighters say the flames were able to spread because of issues with the fire hydrants.

"Those hydrants they used or attempted to use were actually maintained by [the] county. It is not my purpose to put anybody under a bus, but I will find out today who’s they are, who’s to maintain them and perhaps even from the county if that is the case why there was not sufficient water pressure from those hydrants," Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe said.

The Madison County Utilities District released a statement saying the district works with both the Madison County Fire Department and the Richmond Fire Department to inspect and service hydrants.

The hydrant closest to Richmond Manor Apartments is scheduled to be inspected by Richmond firefighters every five years.

The statement said the hydrant appears to have been damaged sometime after its last inspection. It also said with more than 1,000 hydrants in the service area it’s not possible to guarantee that each of them is functioning in real-time.

Richmond firefighters say they inspect hydrants belonging to the city water system once a year.

The utilities district is asking people to notify officials if they see a hydrant that appears damaged, so they can get it fixed before something like this happens again.