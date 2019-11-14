'Quick change' scam suspects strike in Pulaski County

Officers in southern Kentucky are looking for three men they say are scamming store clerks out of hundreds of dollars.

They call it a ‘quick change’ scam, and police say several stores have been impacted, along with others in at least seven other states.

At least 3 stores in Pulaski County were victimized by this scam, and police say the execution of the scam is similar: Someone buys a small item, like a lottery ticket with a large bill, such as a $100 bill, and then somehow leaves the store with a lot more.

Police are looking for 3 men in a silver Infiniti SUV that could be from Indiana.

Police say the man in the white outfit is the main suspect. In one case in Science Hill, police say he confused the store clerk while she was trying to count back his change. Instead of leaving with less than $100, he left with $150.

The suspected scammers also hit stores in Somerset, with the suspects taking nearly $295 at one location, and $350 at another.

Police say what is sad about this is that some of the store clerks are required to pay back that money out of their own pocket when their drawers come up short. That’s tough when you’re trying to get by on a minimum wage job.

Police say the men are specifically targeting store clerks that are young.

The same scam, reportedly committed by the same individuals, has been reported by police in Tennessee, Indiana, Georgia, Missouri, Illinois, Alabama, and Ohio.

Anyone who comes into contact with the suspects, or observes a suspicious transaction at a store, is asked to contact the Burnside Police Department at (606) 561-3405.

