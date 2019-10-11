Madness signals start of 2019-20 basketball season

UK's annual Big Blue Madness drew another capacity crowd to Rupp Arena on Friday.

The 38th Madness allowed UK fans to see Immanuel Quickley defend his three-point contest title, while freshman Tyrese Maxey won the slam dunk competition.

With several recruits in town for the event, UK coach John Calipari reminded fans In his "state of the program speech" of the maximum contracts that former Wildcats have signed in the NBA.

"It's a level of success only possible at one place: Kentucky."

The Kentucky women's basketball team also was introduced. Coach Matthew Mitchell continued his tradition of dancing during the event. This year, Mitchell sang and danced to "Old Town Road."

