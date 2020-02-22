Quickley scores career-high 26, No. 10 Kentucky beats Florida

Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 26 points and No. 10 Kentucky held off a furious rally from Florida to beat the Gators at Rupp Arena Saturday night 65-59.

In the first half, Kentucky opened up an 8-2 lead, but Florida tied the game at 31 at halftime thanks to a triple from Ques Glover.

Down 44-41 in the second, Quickley hit three straight triples to put Kentucky in front 50-44. Nick Richards then flushed home a dunk to cap an 11-0 run for the Wildcats.

With 1:39 to go up 58-53, Quickley hit another triple to put Kentucky in front 61-53. The Gators went on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 61-59, but the Wildcats held on to improve to 12-2 in the SEC.

Kentucky (22-5, 12-2 SEC) has a two-game lead over Auburn in the SEC and will visit Texas A&M Tuesday night at 7:00.

Florida drops to 17-10, 9-5 in the SEC.