Quickley scores career-high 26, No. 10 Kentucky beats Florida

Florida's Tre Mann, middle, tries to recover the ball between Kentucky's Nate Sestina, left, and Ashton Hagans, right in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 26 points and No. 10 Kentucky held off a furious rally from Florida to beat the Gators at Rupp Arena Saturday night 65-59.

In the first half, Kentucky opened up an 8-2 lead, but Florida tied the game at 31 at halftime thanks to a triple from Ques Glover.

Down 44-41 in the second, Quickley hit three straight triples to put Kentucky in front 50-44. Nick Richards then flushed home a dunk to cap an 11-0 run for the Wildcats.

With 1:39 to go up 58-53, Quickley hit another triple to put Kentucky in front 61-53. The Gators went on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 61-59, but the Wildcats held on to improve to 12-2 in the SEC.

Kentucky (22-5, 12-2 SEC) has a two-game lead over Auburn in the SEC and will visit Texas A&M Tuesday night at 7:00.

Florida drops to 17-10, 9-5 in the SEC.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus