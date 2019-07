R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges

Singer R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago Thursday after he was indicted on 13 federal counts including sex crimes, a U.S. Attorney’s office spokesman said.

Joseph Fitzpatrick said the R&B singer was taken into custody about 7 p.m. local time and was being held by federal authorities.

He was arrested after a 13-count federal indictment was handed down earlier Thursday in federal court for the Northern District of Illinois.

“The counts include child porn, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice,” Fitzpatrick said, adding that further details would be released Friday.

The arrest was the second time this year that Kelly has been taken into custody in Chicago on sex charges. The 52-year-old Grammy winner, whose real name is Robert Kelly, was arrested in February on 10 counts in Illinois involving four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on bail.

Then on May 30, Cook County prosecutors added 11 more sex-related counts to the charges against the R&B singer involving one of the women who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was underage.

Kelly’s attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment on the federal indictment handed down Thursday.

New York television station WNBC, citing two law enforcement sources, reports Kelly was arrested by NYPD detectives and Homeland Security investigators on federal sex trafficking charges.

The station reports Kelly is expected to be brought to New York.

CBS News also reports Kelly was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges, according to law enforcement sources.

Kelly has faced sexual abuse allegations for nearly two decades. In 2008, he was acquitted of child pornography charges.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.