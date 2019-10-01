REAL ID Act goes into effect Oct. 1, 2020

The clock is ticking for Kentuckians to get licenses compliant with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005.

Oct. 1, 20202 will be the day where REAL ID-compliant identification cards will be the only ones which will let you board a commercial flight or enter some federal buildings.

Kentucky started a pilot program to issue compliant licenses to Franklin and Woodford counties, but the process is once again delayed after the state discovered issues that prevented the program from being adopted statewide.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is now calling for regional centers instead of staffing individual counties with offices. The Administrative Office of the Courts has also encouraged some Kentuckians to apply for a passport if they have an immediate need for a federally compliant credential.

Existing licenses are still valid until their expiration dates. The new IDs will have doubled lifespans, and the cards will be delivered by mail. The Voluntary Travel ID is $48. You are still able to get your existing Kentucky license renewed, and they are still federally compliant until that deadline passes next year.