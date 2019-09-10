RECALL: Air rifles can unexpectedly fire, posing risk of serious injury or death

Some air rifles that can unexpectedly fire, even if the safety is engaged, are being recalled.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Sept. 10 that about 1,400 DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 Air Rifles are being recalled. The unexpected firing of the rifles could result in serious injury or death, the commission says.

Those who bought the rifles should call AIR VENTURI at 888-256-3253 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or go online to www.airventuri.com and click Recall Notice for more information.

Click here for exact details about which air rifles have been recalled.

Consumers who bought the rifles can get a free trigger upgrade repair kit and installation instructions. The rifles were sold at Pyramyd Air, Air Gun Depot, and other air rifle stores across the country, as well as online at amazon.com, pyramydair.com, and airgundepot.com from July of 2018 through June of 2019 for around $220.

