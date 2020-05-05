RVs for MDs program helping nurse in Lexington

A healthcare worker from Versailles has been living in special temporary housing while she works in the ICU thanks to a Bath County family.

RVs for MDs is a Facebook page matching healthcare workers and first responders to RV owners.

The campers give the essential workers a place to quarantine without risking the health of their families.

Oonhi Dunn stumbled upon the RVs for MDs Facebook page a little more than a month ago.

“This sounds like a great opportunity to do something to give back we have this big camper that we’re not using so let’s put it to good use,” said Dunn.

Dunn listed her family's 36-foot bunkhouse camper on the site.

“It only took less than 24 hours I would say to find someone in our area who said hey we could use this we had several people interested,” said Dunn.

She says she hasn't owned the camper for long, but her family has lots of memories associated with it.

“Lake Cumberland, Cave Run Lake, Mike has used it to work out of some,“ said Dunn.

This camper's most important destination is an ICU doctor's house in Versailles.

“She works ICU at UK. So she has four children I knew she was probably going to be right in the thick of things so she really wanted to take that extra precaution and keep the virus away from them,” said Dunn.

Not only are these healthcare workers quarantining to keep their loved ones safe, but a lot of them have also had to move to treat patients in different cities and need a safe place to stay at the end of long workdays.

“I encourage anyone who’s getting a camper that they’re not using or that they can spare locally or even nationwide but they should definitely consider donating it,” said Dunn.

Thanks to Dunn's generosity, a healthcare hero has a place to wash up rest and recharge when she's not fighting the coronavirus.

“She has volunteered to disinfect the best of her ability and will probably do the same just disinfect and then not use it for a couple of weeks to try to make sure everything is clean,” said Dunn.

When the camper returns to its family, Dunn says its new name will be The Corona Crusader.

Dunn says her family has insurance to cover any damages or loss. She says there's been talk on the RVs for MDs Facebook page to continue loaning campers to first responders in emergency situations once the COVID-19 surge is over.