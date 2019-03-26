Raconteurs, Hozier to headline Lexington's Railbird Festival

It's official. The Raconteurs, Hozier and Brandi Carlile are among the headliners of a new music festival coming to Lexington in August.

The Railbird Festival will take place Aug. 10-11 at The Grounds at Keeneland. Other performers are Tyler Childers, Old Crow Medicine Show and St. Paul & The Broken Bones.

You can view the full lineup here.

The presale for the event is now underway for fans who have subscribed to the event's newsletter. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Mar. 28.

Presale tickets are $120, and prices vary depending on which level you purchase and how late you purchase tickets. VIP experiences are available for $475. Fees are not included in the ticket prices.

The festival will also hold a lineup celebration party at West Sixth Brewing 7-9 p.m. Wednesday. People who attend could win free tickets.