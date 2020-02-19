Railbird Festival 2020 lineup released

The lineup for Railbird Festival 2020 has been released.

[CHECK IT OUT]

The lineup was announced Wednesday morning.

At last! Your 2020 #RailbirdFest lineup is HERE, along with our roster of hand-selected barrels from KY's finest distilleries + list of Lexington’s own, world-renowned chefs ������ Remember, all tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am EST. Learn more ➜ https://t.co/ZE08kUcyCi pic.twitter.com/CAA33JGGMV — Railbird Festival (@RailbirdFest) February 19, 2020

Pre-sale tickets started selling on Valentine’s Day. General admission tickets will go on sale on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

The festival will again be held at Keeneland and is scheduled to happen Aug. 22 and 23.