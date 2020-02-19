Railbird Festival 2020 lineup released

Railbird Festival 2020 will again be held at Keeneland and will run from Aug. 23 through the 24th. (Photo: Railbird Festival/Facebook)
Updated: Wed 10:14 AM, Feb 19, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The lineup for Railbird Festival 2020 has been released.

The lineup was announced Wednesday morning.


Pre-sale tickets started selling on Valentine’s Day. General admission tickets will go on sale on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

The festival will again be held at Keeneland and is scheduled to happen Aug. 22 and 23.

 