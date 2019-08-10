Railbird Festival kicks off at Keeneland

It's a big weekend for music at Keeneland. The first annual Railbird Festival kicked off on Saturday. The festival features big music names such as Hozier and Kentucky’s own Tyler Childers.

The Railbird Festival is August 10- August 11 at Keeneland Racetrack.

“Obviously the music is the glue on how we pull everything in. It's the power that's going to unite the people to come in," says Jeff Cuellar, the vice president of strategic communications for AC Entertainment.

The music is just the start though. The festival offers a unique Kentucky experience, from the racetrack setting, bourbon pours, and even the horses welcome people to the Bluegrass State.

"We are celebrating Lexington, Keeneland, and all of the fun things that make up the culture of this area. I think there's a sense of pride and ownership of saying 'This is Lexington.’ We are so happy that this is what we're portraying out to all of the visitors from all over the world," Cuellar says proudly.

Cuellar says AC Entertainment plans to make Railbird Festival an annual event, and they’re already learning lessons for next year’s festival. "Right now for the first year we really just wanted to come out with a bang. For us it's a lot of the smaller things.”

Tickets for Sunday are still available on the Railbird Festival Website.