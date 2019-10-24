Railbird Festival returning to Keeneland in 2020

The Railbird Festival is returning to Lexington.

Railbird Festival at Keeneland (WKYT)

Organizers announced the dates for 2020 on Thursday.

The two-day festival will be Aug. 22 and 23 at Keeneland.

About 30,000 people attended the inaugural festival in 2019. Event organizers said the festival was a huge success, and many fans agreed.

The 2020 lineup has not been announced and tickets are not yet available.

Organizers encourage fans to follow Railbird Festival on social media and to keep checking the event's website.

