Railbird Music Festival set to kick off Saturday

The stage is set, and crowds will soon gather for the first Railbird Music Festival at Keeneland.

Event planners say they expect somewhere between 15,000 and 20,000 people each day of the two-day-long festival.

Organizers aim for the festival to celebrate the best of Central Kentucky. Food served at the festival, as well as the majority of beer and bourbon, are being provided by local vendors.

The entertainment, as well, will have a Bluegrass vibe, including a performance by Eastern Kentucky native Tyler Childers.

Weather is expected to be ideal for festival-goers, though festival officials say there will be cooling stations set up across Keeneland if attendees get too hot.

Gates for the Railbird Festival open at noon on both Saturday and Sunday.

