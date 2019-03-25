Railbird hints at festival lineup with riddle

Lexington music fans will soon find out which artists will be coming to the city's newest music festival.

Keeneland will be hosting "Railbird" Aug. 10 and 11.

The festival sent out an email over the weekend with some clues as to who will be performing.

It's part poem, part riddle:

"The Railbird watches

her horse take the lead.

Steady as she goes,

barreling with speed.

Soon she'll be celebrating,

cherry wine in hand.

A perfect end to The Story.

The future is grand!"

The full lineup will be released tomorrow, March 26.