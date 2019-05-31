Rain cancels opening ceremony but dampens no spirits at Special Olympics Kentucky

The 25 year celebration of Special Olympics Kentucky at Eastern Kentucky University took on a wet start that led organizers to cancel the opening ceremony, but no rain and lots of sunshine later, the games went on.

Organizers say 1,400 athletes from across the state will compete in five different games throughout the weekend with hundreds of coaches and volunteers cheering on the competitors to victory.

“We did our best, came through, and danced a little until we found some shelter but we had a great time,” said Meredith Lasure, an assistant coach representing Nelson County.

The games are being held in and on several Eastern Kentucky University properties including the courts, pools and ball fields.

Participants took shelter in Alumni Coliseum until the rain subsided and the games took place.

Athletes say they have been patiently waiting for this day all year but putting in extra work to make sure they were ready for the competition.

“They just get so excited in their emotions and in their smiles you can see their happiness,” said Lasure. “Every week they practice, they talk about it and when we get here they just shine and turn into these phenomenal athletes that makes your heart so proud.”

The games will end with a closing ceremony on Saturday and a victory dance for all the athletes to celebrate their accomplishments.

