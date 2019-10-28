Rain is forcing changes for trick-or-treaters. Here are the times

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several cities are choosing to change their scheduled times for trick-or-treating due to the weather forecast.
WKYT meteorologists are forecasting a wet and cool Halloween that could turn messy.
Below is a list of cities that have decided to move trick-or-treating. This list will continuously update as we receive word from other areas.
Berea - 6-8 p.m. Halloween
Cynthiana - 6 - 8 p.m. Halloween
Danville - Trick or Treat on Main 5:30 - 7 p.m. Halloween
Frankfort - 6 - 8 p.m Nov. 2, Safe Treat, Juniper Hill Park 6 - 8 p.m.
Georgetown - 6-8 p.m. Halloween, Spook-tacular 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Harrodsburg - Night of the Great Pumpkin Trick or Treat 5:30 - 7 p.m. downtown, Halloween
Jamestown - Trunk or Treat on the Square 5 - 7 p.m. Halloween
Lancaster - 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct, 29
Lawrenceburg - 5 - 8 p.m. citywide Nov. 1, Trick or Treat on Main 5 - 7 p.m.
Lexington - 6-8 p.m. Halloween
Morehead - 6 - 8 p.m.Halloween
Mt. Sterling - BOOFEST 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29
Nicholasville - Spooky Time on Main 6 - 8 p.m. Halloween
Owingsville - 6 - 8 p.m. Halloween
Paris 5 - 8 p.m. Halloween
Perryville - 5 - 7:30 p.m. Halloween
Richmond - 6-8 p.m. Halloween
Sadieville - 6 - 8 p.m. Halloween
Stamping Ground - Trunk or Treat 6 - 8 p.m. Halloween
Versailles - 6 - 8 p.m. Halloween, Boo Bash downtown 3 - 5:30 p.m.
West Liberty - 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29
Wilmore - Treats on Main 6 - 7:30 p.m. Halloween
Winchester - 6 - 8 p.m. Halloween