Rain is welcome, but beware of slick roads

We haven't seen much rain through the Commonwealth in the past month so any rain that we do see is very good at this point in time. But for roads, that can be a potentially dangerous thing.

Lori Weaver Hawkins, Manager of Government and Public Affairs AAA Bluegrass says, "Just wet roadways before we even get into snow and ice, it can take an extra six feet of stopping space and you're only traveling at a 40 mph speed."

Being able to stop your car is a key part of safe driving. But on roads slick with rainwater, that can be a more difficult task.

To help with that, AAA has a few recommendations.

"We are always telling people to do a little car maintenance before we get into the really cold weather and that includes checking your tires. So, maintaining your tires at the proper pressure as well as checking the tread is really important."

Recommended tire pressure can be found in the car manual, but checking the tread on your tires is as simple as grabbing a Washington quarter.

"Take a Washington quarter and put the quarter into the tread of the tire with the head facing toward the tread."

If you can see the top of Washington's head, the tread on the tire is too low and you should consider replacing it. If you can't see Washington's head, the tread is thick enough.

"Any time of year you don't want to be driving around with bald tires, but it certainly gets more important when you are on these wet surfaces."

With even more rain in the forecast make sure your car is ready to roll before you hit the road.