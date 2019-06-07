Rain leads to slow start on second day of Bluegrass Fair

Day Two of the Bluegrass fair got off to a slow start Friday, a light rain seemingly keeping many people at home.

Rides ran empty and carnival workers were left without much to do.

The tent for Richmond-based Bluegrass Kettle Masters kept churning out popcorn even though there were few around to buy it.

"It's the nature of the business," said Matthew Yonts with Kettle Masters. "Sometimes you have a killer weekend, be sunny and gorgeous. It just happens to be kind of rainy and gloomy this weekend."

Last year, storms wrecked the fair's petting zoo. Fortunately, no animals or people were hurt.

This year, the fair was moved from July to June, organizers hoping to avoid both the heat and any inclement weather.

"Maybe they fooled us a little bit this year, but the rest of the week is looking good and I think we're going to get tonight in," said Fair Manager Ron Mossotti.

Stronger storms are in the forecast for this weekend. It's a threat fair officials take seriously.

"Without question, the first thing to consider is safety, so we meet with our partners, Kissel Entertainment. They're in charge of the rides and they let us know whether or not it's a safe environment," Mossotti said.

Barring any dangerous weather, officials with the Lexington Lions Club hope people show up to the fair, which supports all of the organization's charitable endeavors for the year.

"We'll bring in between $150,000 and $200,000 normally, and there are several local charities that benefit, everything from visually-impaired preschoolers, Lexington speech and hearing, our own programs for eye testing and ear testing. The list goes on," Mossotti said.

With so much to see and do at the Bluegrass Fair—from dinosaurs to pig races, camel rides and more—Mossotti said he's confident they'll be able to make up for any revenue lost to the rain.

"We'd like to think we're going to have a very successful fair," Mossotti said. "We've got 11 days, we're only one down, so we're looking forward to the rest of the week and hope everybody comes out and sees us."

The fair runs through June 16. The gates open at 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 5 p.m. on weekdays.