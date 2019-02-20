Rain, mud taking toll on central Kentucky farmers and their cattle

Jeff Brother has been farming cattle in Montgomery County for decades but said the wet weather this winter is a first.

"I've never seen just wet," Brother said. "I've seen winters more snow, colder, you know all the other bad things, but I've never seen - well the whole year has been wet."

Across the Bourbon County line, Carl McGlone can't even reach most of his cattle - the creek's up.

"I'm waiting on the creek to go down, yeah," McGlone said. "It looked like an ocean out there this morning."

McGlone said because of the mud on his farm, seven of his newborn calves have died.

"Just having them in that mud and they can't get up, you know. Oh, that mud's hard on them. I'd rather have frozen ground then I would the mud, snow," McGlone said.

Gary Hamilton is Montgomery County's extension agent for agriculture and natural resources. He said the wet and muddy conditions pose a real threat as farmers head into calving season.

"With the mud, it just introduces a lot of pathogens to that newborn calf that normally he's not exposed to," Hamilton said.

Hamilton said it takes more energy for cows and their calves to move around in the muck, and they won't get enough just grazing grass.

"We went off of a summer where we had a lot of rain and these grasses just didn't have the nutrients, so they went into the winter with maybe a little less conditioning than they normally do," Hamilton said.

The same is true of much of the hay available to cows right now, and if cows aren't getting the nutrients they need, Hamilton said that can result in calves that are weaker at birth.

"If farmers aren't, they ought to be supplementing with some grain to increase those energy levels," Hamilton said.

Hamilton said this winter has seen an explosion in cattle deaths in Montgomery County. He said the service that hauls away dead livestock in the county picked up more than 200 cows in January and more than 150 so far this month - the number is usually less than 100 a month.

Hamilton said the animals are mostly adult cows and he said most of them were malnourished.

So what's the cost to farmers when one of their animals dies? Hamilton said a weaned calf sells for about $600 at market while a cow that's already had a calf can sell for up to $1,500.