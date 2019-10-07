Rain only offers temporary relief for national forests

We have seen quite a few inches of much needed rainfall over the past couple of days throughout the Bluegrass. Those impacts are going to be mostly seen on the burn bans in certain cities and counties. On Monday morning, Fayette County lifted a burn ban that had been in effect since September 19.

"With the rain, the cooler temperatures, the higher relative humidity we are not going to reinstate that burn ban at this point in time," Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said.

Saas still encourages people to use caution when using fire pits or grilling.

While some county burn bans have expired, a burn ban still remains in effect for the National forests despite all of the rainfall. It is just a "lull in the battle." The US Forest Service is comparing this fire hazard season to that of 2016, the same year as the devastating Gatlinburg fire.

"Right now we are drier than we were in 2016 overall, and so this small amount of rain that we are getting now is going to give us this reprieve for a couple of days," Christy Wampler with the Daniel Boone National Forest said. "But it is not going to be enough to compensate for the drought that we have."

Not only will the rain not make much of an impact, it might even add fuel to the fire.

"What's going to happen is all this rain is going to continue to knock leaves off of the trees. So as it starts to warm up again, throughout the rest of the week, those leaves are going to dry out," Wampler said. " So, now we are going to have more fine fuels on the ground and the fine fuels are generally the ones that ignite the easiest and carry the fire."

The Forest Service is still welcoming people to visit the Daniel Boone National Forest, but urges that they follow the burn ban.

