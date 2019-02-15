Rain, sopping conditions sapping nutritional value of horse, cattle feed

After coming off a record year of rainfall, and with that trend continuing into this year, many cattle and horse farm owners have been taking a major hit.

Photo: WKYT/Adam Burniston

Clay Stamm, a University of Kentucky extension agent for agriculture and natural resources, says the nutrition value of the feed many horses and cattle get this time of year has been heavily impacted by all the rain and muddy conditions that have swept central Kentucky.

According to Stamm, during the hay growing season, many of the cuts lost their nutrition value due to getting rained on, and now that livestock owners need to be feeding hay during these winter months, there is less supply and the hay that is available doesn't have enough nutrition that the animals need this time of year.

"The wet conditions and mud is really upping the energy requirements those animals need,” says Stamm. “So as farmers, livestock producers, we really need to understand that, and supplement these animals with other feed sources to make up for that lack of nutrition."

Stamm is spreading the word to any farm owners that may need help figuring out their nutrition value, or are looking for tips leading into the spring season, that they can contact their local UK Cooperative extension office for more help.

The Clark County Extension Office will also be hosting a forum about preparing pastures for the spring growing season on March 4th.

