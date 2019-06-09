Rain to blame for crash on I-75 in Lexington

Lexington Police say a strong band of rain led to a crash on I-75 near mile marker 106.

Police say a car driving in the left lane of NB I-75 hydroplaned and slid into the right lane. The car collided with a semi truck hauling 20 horses. The trailer carrying the horses jack-knifed and slid off the road.

Lexington police say no one was hurt and the horses were uninjured as well. The horses were being driven by a commercial horse transportation service. The company sent another trailer to continue the trip.

I-75 NB is down to one lane as the scene is cleared.