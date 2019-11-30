Rainy day doesn't dampen Small Business Saturday

The rainy day didn’t keep shoppers away from Downtown Georgetown on Small Business Saturday. The day encourages people to shop locally during the holiday season.

"The best thing about shopping local is you know the shop owners. You know them and they know you and they know your friends and family," Lori Saunders, the executive director of Georgetown-Scott County Tourism.

The co-owner of Em and Me, Emily Sevits, agrees. "All my employees always love to work Small Business Saturday because we get to see a lot of our friends, community members, and just our regular shoppers and people we've built relationships with."

While shoppers think they're just supporting the businesses,

they're actually supporting all of Georgetown. Saunders says

67 cents of every dollar spent at a local store goes back into the community.

Melissa Mattox, the owner of Miss Behaven, says all the Downtown Georgetown shops give back. They take part in fundraisers for non-profits and schools.

But when the Small Business Saturday sales end, the benefits of shopping local never do.

"Shop local is not just one day,” Saunders says. “Shop local should be every day. Every time you think to shop for someone or buying for yourself, your first thought should be to shop local."

Georgetown has many more events planned with small businesses throughout the holiday season.

-Ward Hall Christmas Candlelight Tours: Dec. 6, 7, 8 and Dec. 13-17.

-The Southern Lights Holiday Festival at the Kentucky Horse Park: Nov. 29- Dec. 31.

“Home for the Holidays” Christmas tree lighting and parade, holiday activities and open houses: Saturday, Dec. 7