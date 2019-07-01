Rainy days and standing water provide breeding ground for mosquitoes

There has been almost 31 inches of rainfall so far in 2019, making for another soggy year. That rainfall total is over 7 inches above average. With all of this rainfall, and large number of rainy days, there is quite a bit of standing water. All of this standing water attracts bugs- especially mosquitoes.

The Fayette County Healthy Department suggests that eliminating standing water is key in the fight to keep the mosquito population down. Any standing water around the outside of the house that can be emptied, such as bird baths and other small bodies of water, should be dumped out and rinsed weekly. If this is not possible, especially for larger areas of water, the health department says that you can call them and they will come out to apply larvicide.

At this point in time Skip Castleman, from the Fayette County Health Department, says that they do not plan to spray for mosquitoes throughout the county, as there is no reason to yet. When the health department test for mosquitoes and does their trapping, they look to surpass a threshold of at least 30 mosquitoes before they determine that spraying is a necessity. Another reason for spraying would be the presence of mosquito-borne diseases. If the health department does decide to spray for mosquitoes at any point in time, it will notify residents of when and where at least 48 hours in advance.

In the meantime, Castleman recommends personal preventative measures to combat pesky bites. He says that wearing long pants and long sleeves, avoiding spending too much time outside at night, and using repellents containing ingredients such as DEET can be beneficial.