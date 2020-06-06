Rally in Frankfort Saturday in support of Governor Beshear

Gratitude was felt by many this afternoon as people showed their appreciation for Governor Beshear through a parade of signs.

Event organizer Sharon Kiser says around 140 cars with about 400 people drove around the Governors' mansion.

The police led the parade, followed by the mayor, then the supporters.

Some honking horns, some holding signs, and all sharing positive messages.

Governor Beshear and his family even waved as cars drove by.

Kiser shares she posted on Facebook asking how Kentuckians could show support for their governor while practicing social distancing.

She says that post got over 500 responses.

"I hope it lifts him up, that is absolutely what we want to do, we want to lift up the governor, we want to lift up his family, and we want to lift up his dedicated staff because working with him I'm sure at times around the clock, dealing with this virus and now dealing with other problems in society," Kiser said.