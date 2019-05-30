Rally's announces data breach affecting Lexington, Winchester restaurants

Dozens of Rally's and Checkers locations across the country are involved in a data breach, and some Kentucky locations are involved.

The fast food restaurant chain said malware was installed on various point-of-sale systems at some of its locations. This has enabled an unauthorized party to obtain customers' credit card data.

The company is urging customers to look at account statements and order a free credit report.

The Rally's at 2975 Richmond Road in Lexington was affected, and customers who ate there on April 18 and 19 could have been exposed. Those who ate at the Rally's in Winchester at 1478 W. Lexington Avenue that made purchases from Oct. 14, 2018 - Apr. 30, 2019 are also at risk. A Rally's in Erlanger is the third Kentucky restaurant named in the breach.

For a full list of Checkers and Rally's locations, click here.