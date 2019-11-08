Rape in residence hall reported to UK police department

University of Kentucky police are investigating a rape on campus.

This is the sixth reported rape on campus this semester.

The university issued a crime bulletin after the report.

Campus police say they received a report of rape inside a residence hall on Friday.

A student told police a male guest sexually assaulted her.

She told police it happened just after midnight on Friday.

The victim knows the suspect, police said.

This report is the second sex crime reported on campus this week. On Monday, UK police received a report of sexual abuse.