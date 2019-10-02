Rare October temps impact local sports

October has seen record-setting temperatures, and while most are waiting for it to end, coaches are making changes now to avoid the dangers of the heat.

The first day of October saw a record high of 98 degrees. On Wednesday many sports made some changes ahead of games and practices.

Fayette County Public Schools pushed back start times to multiple middle school football games by 30 minutes to let the weather cool down.

Chris Calulot with Georgetown Football Club says based on their guidelines with the U.S. Soccer Association, and they hinged on critical levels over the first two days of October.

He says they enacted guidelines for all players to cap afternoon practices to one hour with four lengthy water breaks in between.

"It's been tough. It’s also been tough on the grass,” said Calulot. “Our fields have been pretty choppy. The games last weekend were a lot like a dustbowl -- anytime a kid went to kick the ball there was a cloud of dust.”

Calulot says many decided to cancel practices or wait until cooler temperatures came in evening hours.

With cooler temperatures forecasted in the coming days, he says he is ready for soccer to move into being a true fall sport.

“I’m done with it. I’ve had enough summer. It's time for fall."