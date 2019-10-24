Rats learn how to drive cars at University of Richmond

Rats are learning how to drive tiny cars at the University of Richmond.

Psychology professor Kelly Lambert and her team’s research into rats learning how to drive cars is gaining national attention.

The research team includes psychology professor Laura Knouse, Apple data scientist Beth Crawford and lab assistant Olivia Harding.

Researchers could possibly replace traditional maze tests with complex driving tasks, Lambert said in a New Scientist article.

