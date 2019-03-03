Read Across America event promotes importance of reading

The Fayette County Education Association hosted local events to celebrate Read Across America.

Libraries and malls nationwide held events Saturday. In Lexington, the event was held at the Fayette Mall. The goal for Read Across America events is promoting and encourage reading for children.

"Read Across America celebrates the love of reading. We want every child to be with a caring adult, so they can see that reading is important to their growth and development. If they see adults doing that, they know it's important," said Jessica Hiler, president of the Fayette County Education Association.

Leaders in the community including state legislators and members of law enforcement were there to read to children.

Children got to take home a goody bag with books and a reading list.

