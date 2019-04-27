Reagan Day Dinner brings governor's race, teacher absence subpoena fight into focus

About 200 Fayette County GOP faithful attended the Reagan Day Dinner Saturday night in downtown Lexington.

"The Reagan Day Dinner is our largest fundraiser of the year for the Fayette County Republican Party," said party chairman Fran Anderson. "It allows us to support Republican candidates in the fall when they run for races and it brings a lot of people together for a great evening."

Republican candidates for statewide office were given two minutes each to make their cases to Fayette County voters.

Much of the evening's attention was on the governor's race, with GOP candidates Ike Lawrence and State Representative Robert Goforth both addressing the crowd.

"I don't believe in all these tax breaks for all these companies coming in. Currently, we're 0 for 2 in bringing Braidy Industries and the other company to Ashland and to Pikeville, and I think that we can do better," said Lawrence.

"I was the first legislator to file the fetal heartbeat bill in Kentucky, making it a felony to perform an abortion after a heartbeat is detected," said Goforth. "If you're satisfied with the current administration, that's fine. If you're not, vote for me on May 21. If you're satisfied, stay home, don't vote."

The Democrats vying for their party's nomination all spoke with WKYT in recent days explaining why they are the right choice for governor.

ORIGINAL STORY: Kentucky governor candidates' campaigns heat up ahead of primary

"Kentuckians are desperate to beat Matt Bevin, and I have the record to do it," said Attorney General Andy Beshear.

"I'm a middle of the road, moderate, common sense candidate in this race," said House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins.

"In this environment, people are so hungry for something that is new and different," said former State Auditor Adam Edelen. "I think we are the campaign that is most new and different."

Governor Matt Bevin Saturday encouraged people to vote in the May 21 primary while talking up his party's accomplishments during his time in office.

"The jobs that have been created, the workforce participation, the tort reform, the engagement - Kentucky being on the national scene in positive ways as opposed to negative ways," Bevin said. "All of this is a level of momentum and enthusiasm that's kind of contagious and fun and I think people are enjoying it for a change."

When asked about the attorney general's threat of a lawsuit over the administration's refusal to rescind subpoenas for attendance records of teachers who called in sick to protest during the 2019 General Assembly, Bevin called it "an absolute political stunt."

ORIGINAL STORY: Attorney General, Kentucky Labor Cabinet at odds over school district subpoenas

"The fact that he's tweeting about this from his campaign social media, I question the legality of that," Bevin said.

Beshear has scheduled a news conference for Monday morning.