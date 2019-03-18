Reality star ‘Mama June,’ boyfriend arrested in Alabama

Reality TV star June Shannon, also known as “Mama June” from the popular shows “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” and “From Not to Hot,” as well as her boyfriend, Eugene Edward Doak, are facing charges after being arrested at a gas station in central Alabama.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed the arrests, but was not able to provide any other details.

A check of court records, however, shows Shannon, 39, and Doak, 43, both Georgia residents, were taken into custody around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Sunoco gas station on Pleasant Springs Drive in Tuskegee after deputies responded to reports of a domestic violence situation.

Shannon and Doak were both charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Doak was also charged with domestic violence harassment.

Upon arrival, deputies found Shannon in the front passenger seat of a black SUV and Doak in the rear passenger seat.

While a deputy was conducting a pat down on him, Doak reportedly asked him not to reach into his pocket because there was a needle inside, according to the arrest report.

“I’m not sure which pocket it’s in. I don’t want you to get sticked [SIC] or nothing,” Doak reportedly told the deputy. The deputy subsequently found a clear needle that was said to have a controlled substance in it, as well as $400 in cash. In another pocket, the officer found a marijuana bong.

Deputies were preparing to inventory the contents of the vehicle, a 2012 Chevy Suburban, when the police report indicates Shannon stated “I’m the owner of the vehicle” and said she would “take ownership to anything that’s inside of the vehicle.”

Inside the vehicle, authorities found a clear needle on the driver floorboard, which prompted Shannon’s arrest. As she was being patted down, a clear glass pipe with white residue in it was found in her pocket. An additional $1,340 was found inside her bra.

The deputy also recovered a green pill bottle with a controlled substance inside it from the vehicle’s glove compartment, which Shannon confirmed was crack cocaine.

Both Shannon and Doak were taken to the Macon County Jail. His bond was set at $11,000. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Mugshots of the two suspects were not immediately available.

