Recanvass begins across Kentucky, no change in Lexington, Louisville

County boards of elections will convene on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 9 a.m. to conduct the recanvass. (WKYT)
Updated: Thu 9:51 AM, Nov 14, 2019

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - County clerks across Kentucky are sending in their election results to the Office of the Secretary of State.

Governor Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky, called for the recanvass the day after the 2019 general election. The results from that night showed Andy Beshear with about 5,000 more votes than Bevin.

The recanvass started at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says no numbers changed in Lexington.

Vote totals in Jefferson County have reportedly not changed from election night.

The first three counties to fax in results show there have been no changes to the number of votes.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes will give updates periodically outside of her office and online.


 
