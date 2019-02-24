Receiving center opens in Cumberland Co. for people impacted by flooding

Cumberland County Kentucky Emergency Management is opening a receiving center for people with nowhere to go as waters continue to rise in the region.

Rainfall, combined with water being released from Wolf Creek Dam, is causing flooding in many areas around Cumberland County, and officials don’t expect the water to recede for up to a week, if not longer.

Emergency Management says the following roads and bridges are being affected by flooding:

Scott’s Ferry Road

Garmon’s Ferry Road

Goose Creek Road

Lawson’s Bottom Road/HWY 912

704 at the 4 mile marker from 61N

Leatherwood Road

Cumberland Drive between the Housing Authority and Cliff Street

Gary Morgan Road at 61N

Jackson Hollow Road

Goose Creek Bridge is closed

Otter Creek Bridge is closed but access is available by the hill to Hwy 449

Garmon’s Ferry Bridge is closed

State Bridge in Lawson’s Bottom is closed

Crocus Creek Bridge at Bakerton will be closed later, as will the bridge on Leslie. Due to flooding in the Arat community, when this bridge closes there will be no access to areas of Leslie below the bridge.

Officials are advising anyone who lives in those areas to seriously consider staying with friends or family members in safer areas.

A receiving center will be opened for people with nowhere to go. For more information, call Emergency Management Director Greg Cary at 270-406-2923, or County Judge Executive John Phelps at 270-459-0241, or Burkesille Mayor Billy Guffey at 270-406-0189.

