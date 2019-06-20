Recent rains creating problems for Kentucky farmers during hay baling season

Kentucky farmers say they have experienced many weather-related problems because of flooding, mudslides and other threats from heavy rains, and it is now impacting their ability to bale hay.

Ideally, farmers would like dry hay ready to be stored and fed to cattle or sold. With the unrelenting rain in the Bluegrass recently, farmers do not have enough time to cut and bale their hay before another storm hits.

"Farmers really, there is nothing we can do but wait just for it to stop raining. Prepare equipment and get things ready to go for when the weather does turn dry," said Brandon Sears, a University of Kentucky Agriculture Agent.

Though the rains create good conditions for grazing, it can lead to problems in the winter. Certain types of hay lose nutrients the longer they grow, and with the constant rain, farmers are running out of time. Having nutrient-rich hay dry and stored up for winter is key for cattle and livestock.

"Sometimes you lose the hay all together because it never dries out enough to get baled. In a perfect world, we would have bailed hay a month and a half ago," said Sears

Hay needs to dry for a minimum of four days before it can be cut and baled. If farmers were to cut and attempt to bail without allowing the hay to dry, it would likely lead to hay rotting and becoming unusable for winter.