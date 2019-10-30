Record amount of grants awarded to crime victim advocacy programs

Organizations aimed at helping victims of crime recover are receiving a major boost, thanks to a 37.9 million dollar grant.

It’s a record amount of funding going toward VOCA programs that help victims of a variety of crimes.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen quite the number of heroes in one room – folks who, on daily basis, work in the trenches with those who have suffered some of the most unspeakable acts,” says Winn Stephens, with the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass.

Organizations like the Children's Advocacy Center for the Bluegrass and the Merryman Domestic Crisis Center are just two of the 135 programs that help victims of crime, and receive funding through the Victims of Crime Act, or VOCA.

VOCA was created to give money collected from fines and other fees to those helping victims.

Every year a large number of those 135 organizations apply to receive money, but only so many are awarded some of those funds.

Stephens is one of many who talked about how the funding the program receives has helped provide resources to children and their families and has also allowed the program to help more children get that kind of help.

“In 2014, the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass saw 626 children. Just five years later, 2019, we saw over 1000,” says Stephens. “The only way we’ve been able to respond to that many – 60% increase in our services – has been through the Victims of Crime Act services that we received.”

Priority to receive grants is being given to those helping victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse, and violent abuse.

Leaders say they’ve reorganized the process of collecting those funds in order to make the most of the money available.

